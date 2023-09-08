Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Smart Powerr Stock Up 2.5 %

CREG stock opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. Smart Powerr has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.56.

Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The business services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Smart Powerr

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage.

