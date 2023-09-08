Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Smart Sand from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Get Smart Sand alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Smart Sand

Smart Sand Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of SND opened at $2.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.77. Smart Sand has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $2.65.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.35 million. Smart Sand had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 3.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Smart Sand will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Smart Sand

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SND. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 284.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 518,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 383,709 shares during the last quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the 4th quarter valued at about $706,000. CastleKnight Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 58.6% in the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 439,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 162,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 18.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 887,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 141,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides logistics services; and SmartSystems, a wellsite storage solution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.