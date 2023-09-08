Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $40.36, but opened at $45.81. Smartsheet shares last traded at $44.50, with a volume of 2,316,610 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 34.29%. The firm had revenue of $235.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on SMAR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.46.

Insider Transactions at Smartsheet

In other news, Director Michael P. Gregoire bought 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.38 per share, for a total transaction of $149,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,553.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Smartsheet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,891 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 183.8% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,153,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,470 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,292,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,808,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 1,471.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,246,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,191 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet Trading Up 11.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.93 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.90 and its 200-day moving average is $42.80.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also

