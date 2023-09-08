Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.93 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

Smith & Wesson Brands Price Performance

Shares of SWBI opened at $10.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.09. The company has a market capitalization of $484.93 million, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 3.35. Smith & Wesson Brands has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.69.

Smith & Wesson Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 12th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith & Wesson Brands

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,006,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,249,000 after purchasing an additional 82,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,332,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,563,000 after acquiring an additional 8,524 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,490,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,657,000 after acquiring an additional 193,438 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 2,661.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,649,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 386.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,125,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,673,000 after acquiring an additional 893,991 shares in the last quarter. 57.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

