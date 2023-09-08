Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Gap Up to $159.84

Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $159.84, but opened at $165.21. Snowflake shares last traded at $165.42, with a volume of 1,443,155 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Snowflake from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $157.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.55.

Snowflake Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.09 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.08.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The business had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total value of $312,524.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,953,162.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total value of $312,524.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at $32,953,162.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $227,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 764,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,836,721.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 640,119 shares of company stock valued at $113,277,810. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 153.7% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 7,500.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 100.0% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 616.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Stories

