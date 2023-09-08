Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 32 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 740 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 19.6% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in BlackRock by 12.5% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 1,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 867.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,503,000 after buying an additional 7,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK opened at $690.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $785.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $705.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $681.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.29.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.41%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $767.69.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

