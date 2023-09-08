Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 66.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,663,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,345,068,000 after purchasing an additional 608,371 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,606,466,000 after buying an additional 4,044,744 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354,161 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,375,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,713,000 after acquiring an additional 218,684 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 76.9% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,450,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239,605 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $56,325.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,825.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $56,325.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,825.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $120,623.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,218.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,636 shares of company stock worth $762,279 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ICE. Citigroup raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $115.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $118.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.01. The firm has a market cap of $64.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.