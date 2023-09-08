Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $679,000 Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 75.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total transaction of $665,718.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at $10,085,715.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total transaction of $665,718.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at $10,085,715.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,251 shares of company stock worth $2,957,531. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Stock Up 2.5 %

American Tower stock opened at $182.49 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $172.55 and a 1-year high of $265.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.58.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.