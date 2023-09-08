Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 152.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NTR. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 18.0% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 49.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,638,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,288,000 after buying an additional 6,525,006 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Nutrien by 8.0% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,139,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,176,000 after acquiring an additional 84,838 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Nutrien by 3.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. 62.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $62.46 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $52.23 and a 52-week high of $95.72. The stock has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.30 and its 200 day moving average is $66.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NTR shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Nutrien from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.79.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Nutrien

Nutrien Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.