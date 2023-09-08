Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter worth about $38,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.91.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $69.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.18 and a one year high of $87.41. The company has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 57.64%.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.