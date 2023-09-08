SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for SoundHound AI’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on SoundHound AI from $6.20 to $4.20 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

Shares of SOUN stock opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $563.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.67. SoundHound AI has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $5.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.82.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. SoundHound AI’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SoundHound AI will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Majid Emami sold 68,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $302,031.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 301,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,139.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 984,303 shares in the company, valued at $3,071,025.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Majid Emami sold 68,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $302,031.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 301,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,139.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 479,909 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,334 over the last quarter. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 415.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,515,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,297,000 after acquiring an additional 7,669,606 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,719,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,110 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 517.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,716,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,465 shares during the period. No Street GP LP acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,520,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in SoundHound AI by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,715,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after buying an additional 493,431 shares in the last quarter. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

