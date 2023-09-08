S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 11.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SPGI. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.94.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,872.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.00, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $433,188. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,119,872.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,078 shares of company stock valued at $9,407,258 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $393.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $125.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.36, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $370.92. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $428.65.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.12. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.72%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

