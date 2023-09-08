Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $309.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sportsman’s Warehouse updated its Q3 guidance to ($0.20)-($0.05) EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.20–$0.05 EPS.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Down 26.0 %

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $3.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $125.51 million, a PE ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average of $6.44. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $10.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on SPWH shares. TheStreet downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sportsman’s Warehouse

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 145.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 509.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter worth $52,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1,012.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 10,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 535.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Further Reading

