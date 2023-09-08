Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVIIW) Shares Purchased by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVIIW – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 874,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Dryden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

SVIIW opened at $0.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.16. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.36.

About Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on businesses in an alternative energy industry, including clean energy and storage, smart grid/efficiency, environmental services and recycling, mobility, water and wastewater management, advanced materials, and technology enabled services.

