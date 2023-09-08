STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Major Shareholder Acquires $843,429.28 in Stock

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 20,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.87 per share, for a total transaction of $843,429.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,803,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,591,072.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Broadwood Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

On Thursday, September 7th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 60,874 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.26 per share, for a total transaction of $2,511,661.24.

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ STAA opened at $42.14 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $40.95 and a 52-week high of $97.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 84.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $92.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.04 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 8.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STAA. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down from $77.00) on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.10.

Read Our Latest Analysis on STAAR Surgical

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STAAR Surgical

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 18.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.