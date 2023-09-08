Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Stock Position Raised by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,317 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,349,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,314,000 after buying an additional 474,537 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,761,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,330,000 after buying an additional 231,043 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,150,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,072,000 after acquiring an additional 290,687 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,703,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,514,000 after buying an additional 1,338,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 29.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,128,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,348,000 after acquiring an additional 709,840 shares during the period. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $18.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.70.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $20.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.25 and a 200-day moving average of $18.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $23.97.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.71%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

