Stem (NYSE:STEM) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Evercore ISI from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 251.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on STEM. Barclays began coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Stem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Stem in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Stem in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Stem from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stem has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.97.

Shares of Stem stock opened at $4.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $754.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.84. Stem has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $18.02.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). Stem had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $92.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.19 million. As a group, analysts expect that Stem will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stem news, CRO Alan Russo sold 13,427 shares of Stem stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $87,275.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 139,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,361. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CRO Alan Russo sold 13,427 shares of Stem stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $87,275.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 139,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,361. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa L. Troe sold 6,150 shares of Stem stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $39,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,180.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STEM. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stem in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Stem during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Stem in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

