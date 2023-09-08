Stem (NYSE:STEM) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $17.00. The stock had previously closed at $4.84, but opened at $5.01. Stem shares last traded at $4.84, with a volume of 610,224 shares.

STEM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Stem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Stem from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stem currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.97.

Get Stem alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Stem

Insider Activity at Stem

Institutional Trading of Stem

In related news, Director Lisa L. Troe sold 6,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $39,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,180.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Stem news, CRO Alan Russo sold 13,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $87,275.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 139,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,361. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Lisa L. Troe sold 6,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $39,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,872 shares in the company, valued at $127,180.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stem in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stem in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stem in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Stem in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Stem in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stem Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.84. The firm has a market cap of $746.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.09.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $92.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.19 million. Stem had a negative return on equity of 26.21% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. On average, analysts expect that Stem, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.