Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 362,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,671 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.18% of ServiceNow worth $168,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $872,202,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 63,533.9% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,536,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $713,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,708 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 69,897.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,386,000 after acquiring an additional 854,846 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $494,154,000 after acquiring an additional 733,234 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,835,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,760,149,000 after acquiring an additional 727,494 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.85, for a total transaction of $560,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,919,762.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.99, for a total transaction of $668,968.77. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,262,350.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.85, for a total value of $560,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,919,762.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,951 shares of company stock worth $10,147,437. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $620.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $586.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.38.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $599.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $614.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.36, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $570.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $510.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

