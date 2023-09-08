Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 154,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,661 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $103,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in BlackRock by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE BLK opened at $689.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $705.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $681.12. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.29.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.36 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.41%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $767.69.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

