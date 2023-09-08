Stifel Financial Corp Grows Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 806,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,496 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Chubb worth $156,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 119,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,463,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Chubb by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Capital LLC FL purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $972,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.79.

CB stock opened at $204.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.58. The company has a market capitalization of $83.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.71%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,093.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,304,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,093.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,645,275. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

