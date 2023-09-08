Stifel Financial Corp Has $130.36 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,880,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 90,312 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $130,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.5% in the first quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% in the first quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.6% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 8,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.8% during the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 886,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,559,000 after buying an additional 120,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMY. HSBC began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $60.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.62. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $59.45 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The firm has a market cap of $125.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

