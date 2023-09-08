Stifel Financial Corp Has $135.04 Million Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 921,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,359 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.47% of American Water Works worth $135,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.
American Water Works Stock Performance
NYSE:AWK opened at $137.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.05. The company has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.77 and a fifty-two week high of $162.59.
American Water Works Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.08%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on American Water Works from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com downgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.29.
American Water Works Profile
American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.
