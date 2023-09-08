Stifel Financial Corp Increases Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,690,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 3.10% of Huntsman worth $155,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman Stock Up 0.3 %

HUN opened at $26.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $23.52 and a 52 week high of $33.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.16.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). Huntsman had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 98.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. 58.com restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Huntsman from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Huntsman from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Huntsman from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.42.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

