Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 400,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $114,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.59.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $289.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.21. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $200.80 and a 52-week high of $306.93. The firm has a market cap of $109.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 42.37%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

