Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.26% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $124,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $435.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $439.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.38. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $462.97.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

