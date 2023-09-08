Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 892,862 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 119,033 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.30% of Palo Alto Networks worth $178,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $6,910,000. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $1,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.04, for a total value of $10,891,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $42,892,634.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 325 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.88, for a total transaction of $78,936.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,655,334.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.04, for a total transaction of $10,891,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $42,892,634.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 166,090 shares of company stock worth $39,767,452. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.2 %

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $246.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $237.22 and a 200-day moving average of $215.35. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $258.88.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.19.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.