Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 87,577 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 633,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,577 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $157,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $806,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $286.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $284.80 and a 200-day moving average of $263.65. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.