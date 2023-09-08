Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,349,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,461 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.29% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $142,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 41,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after buying an additional 13,445 shares during the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after buying an additional 11,385 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $106.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $113.78.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

