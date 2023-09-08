Stifel Financial Corp Sells 10,657 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 430,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,657 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $148,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 74.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 76.4% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.94.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:SPGI opened at $394.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $397.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.92. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $428.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $125.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 49.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $780,651.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,759.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $780,651.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,759.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $77,254.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,570.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,078 shares of company stock worth $9,407,258. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

