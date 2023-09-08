Stifel Financial Corp Sells 72,000 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 915,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 72,000 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $97,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 963.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 21,196 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% during the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 73,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after purchasing an additional 19,745 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 108,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 156,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,548,000 after purchasing an additional 37,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $94.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.74. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.85 and a twelve month high of $109.68.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.2886 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

