StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Atlantic American from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Atlantic American Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAME opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.85 million, a PE ratio of 185.50 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.16. Atlantic American has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $3.15.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $49.19 million for the quarter.

Atlantic American Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This represents a yield of 1.08%. Atlantic American’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantic American

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic American stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,212 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Atlantic American worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

