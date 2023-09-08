StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

BSQUARE Stock Performance

BSQUARE stock opened at $1.28 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $25.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.31. BSQUARE has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.49.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.53 million for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 8.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BSQUARE

BSQUARE Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSQR. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BSQUARE during the second quarter worth $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BSQUARE during the first quarter worth $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BSQUARE by 34.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 35,953 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BSQUARE by 514.7% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 126,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 106,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BSQUARE by 16.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and healthcare and entertainment devices.

