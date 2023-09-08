StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.
BSQUARE Stock Performance
BSQUARE stock opened at $1.28 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $25.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.31. BSQUARE has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.49.
BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.53 million for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 8.62%.
BSQUARE Company Profile
BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and healthcare and entertainment devices.
