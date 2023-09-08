StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Landmark Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, July 10th.

NASDAQ LARK opened at $19.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.06. Landmark Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.01 and a 52-week high of $25.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $14.66 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.29%.

In other Landmark Bancorp news, Director Richard Ball purchased 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.59 per share, for a total transaction of $29,794.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 178,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,844,660.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 2,670 shares of company stock valued at $57,681 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 253,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 175,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,981,000 after buying an additional 9,070 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 12.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Landmark Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 52,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 10.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. 17.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

