StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX)

Marchex Stock Performance

Marchex stock opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.91. Marchex has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.63 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.06.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 22.30% and a negative net margin of 24.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marchex will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marchex

About Marchex

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Marchex by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Marchex by 8.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 16,111 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Marchex by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 529,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 22,249 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Marchex in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Marchex by 10.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

See Also

