StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Marchex Stock Performance
Marchex stock opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.91. Marchex has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.63 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.06.
Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 22.30% and a negative net margin of 24.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marchex will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marchex
About Marchex
Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Marchex
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- These 3 Wood Stocks are about to go on Discount
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Same Coin, Different Sides: 2 Observability Stocks Reverse Ways
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- 3 Stocks Awaiting Winter Winds of Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.