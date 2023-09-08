StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Stock Performance

Shares of Organovo stock opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. Organovo has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1.83.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter. Organovo had a negative net margin of 4,061.12% and a negative return on equity of 97.16%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Organovo

About Organovo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Organovo by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 10,594 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Organovo by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 19,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Organovo by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 283,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 13,153 shares in the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

