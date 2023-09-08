StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Organovo Stock Performance
Shares of Organovo stock opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. Organovo has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1.83.
Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter. Organovo had a negative net margin of 4,061.12% and a negative return on equity of 97.16%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter.
About Organovo
Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.
