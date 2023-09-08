StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of PDC Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.75.

PDC Energy Stock Performance

PDCE stock opened at $73.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.47. PDC Energy has a 12-month low of $51.85 and a 12-month high of $82.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.85.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($0.30). PDC Energy had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 43.85%. The company had revenue of $871.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.61 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that PDC Energy will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $177,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,910 shares in the company, valued at $10,978,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the second quarter worth $131,061,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,131,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in PDC Energy by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,344,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $148,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,454 shares during the period. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,641,000. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $64,585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

