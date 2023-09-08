StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POLA opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. Polar Power has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Polar Power by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Polar Power by 3.8% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Polar Power by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 108,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in Polar Power by 154.9% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 239,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 145,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About Polar Power

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

Further Reading

