StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Power REIT (NYSE:PW)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Power REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PW opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. Power REIT has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 million, a PE ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Power REIT by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Power REIT by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,795 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Power REIT by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Power REIT by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $198,000. Institutional investors own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

Power REIT Company Profile

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

Further Reading

