StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Reading International Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RDI opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $49.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.56. Reading International has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $4.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 55.89% and a negative net margin of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $65.06 million for the quarter.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Reading International
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Reading International by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 287,907 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Reading International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Reading International by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Reading International during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reading International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 47.35% of the company’s stock.
Reading International Company Profile
Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Reading International
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- These 3 Wood Stocks are about to go on Discount
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Same Coin, Different Sides: 2 Observability Stocks Reverse Ways
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- 3 Stocks Awaiting Winter Winds of Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.