StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reading International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RDI opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $49.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.56. Reading International has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $4.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Get Reading International alerts:

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 55.89% and a negative net margin of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $65.06 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Reading International

In related news, major shareholder Mark Cuban sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $36,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,455,170.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,740 shares of company stock worth $321,140. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Reading International by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 287,907 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Reading International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Reading International by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Reading International during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reading International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

Reading International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.