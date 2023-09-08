StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Startek (NYSE:SRT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Startek in a research report on Friday, August 11th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Startek from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Startek Stock Performance

NYSE SRT opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. Startek has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $4.53. The stock has a market cap of $130.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average of $3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Startek had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.77 million. As a group, analysts predict that Startek will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Startek

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRT. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Startek by 359.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 102,091 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Startek in the second quarter worth about $257,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Startek in the second quarter worth about $173,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Startek in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Startek by 60.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 30,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

About Startek

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

Featured Articles

