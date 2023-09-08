StockNews.com Begins Coverage on voxeljet (NYSE:VJET)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
VJET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on voxeljet from $5.50 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on voxeljet from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st.
voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.
