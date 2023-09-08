StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WVVI opened at $5.94 on Tuesday. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.46 million, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.73 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willamette Valley Vineyards

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willamette Valley Vineyards

In related news, CEO James W. Bernau acquired 6,588 shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.85 per share, with a total value of $38,539.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,881.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 102.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

