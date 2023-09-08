StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock opened at $16.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.59. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $22.96.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

Institutional Trading of Espey Mfg. & Electronics

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESP. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 14.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 24.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

