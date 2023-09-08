StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Stock Performance
Shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock opened at $16.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.59. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $22.96.
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.
Institutional Trading of Espey Mfg. & Electronics
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Company Profile
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.
