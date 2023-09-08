StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Stock Performance

TRIB opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. Trinity Biotech has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $1.41. The company has a market cap of $28.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.93.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.83 million for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 870.11% and a negative net margin of 48.76%. As a group, analysts predict that Trinity Biotech will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Trinity Biotech by 2.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Whitefort Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% in the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 374,449 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech during the first quarter worth $40,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Trinity Biotech by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

Featured Articles

