StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Trinity Biotech Stock Performance
TRIB opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. Trinity Biotech has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $1.41. The company has a market cap of $28.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.93.
Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.83 million for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 870.11% and a negative net margin of 48.76%. As a group, analysts predict that Trinity Biotech will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Trinity Biotech Company Profile
Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.
