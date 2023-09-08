StockNews.com Lowers Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BNS. Scotiabank cut their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 1.1 %

BNS opened at $46.63 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $57.25. The stock has a market cap of $56.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.45. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7801 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 67.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Nova Scotia

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,996,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,940,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,299 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,557,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $809,940,000 after purchasing an additional 659,492 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,204,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $660,465,000 after purchasing an additional 179,482 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth $588,957,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 12.8% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,462,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $476,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,203 shares during the period. 43.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

