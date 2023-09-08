StockNews.com Upgrades Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NWL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.64.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Newell Brands stock opened at $10.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average is $10.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.00. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $18.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newell Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWL. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 233.2% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 6,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Featured Stories

