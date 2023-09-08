StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Receives $16.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STNE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $12.00 to $13.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. HSBC raised shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. UBS Group raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on StoneCo

Institutional Trading of StoneCo

StoneCo Trading Down 2.2 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STNE opened at $11.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.23. StoneCo has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $14.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. StoneCo had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that StoneCo will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

StoneCo Company Profile

(Get Free Report

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.