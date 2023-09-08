StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Receives $16.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.25.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on STNE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $12.00 to $13.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. HSBC raised shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. UBS Group raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on StoneCo
Institutional Trading of StoneCo
StoneCo Trading Down 2.2 %
NASDAQ STNE opened at $11.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.23. StoneCo has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $14.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. StoneCo had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that StoneCo will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.
StoneCo Company Profile
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than StoneCo
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- These 3 Wood Stocks are about to go on Discount
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Same Coin, Different Sides: 2 Observability Stocks Reverse Ways
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 3 Stocks Awaiting Winter Winds of Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.