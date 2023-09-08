Straker Limited (ASX:STG) Insider Heith Mackay-Cruise Acquires 15,000 Shares

Straker Limited (ASX:STGGet Free Report) insider Heith Mackay-Cruise acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.70 ($0.45) per share, with a total value of A$10,530.00 ($6,793.55).

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Straker Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of language and subscription services in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company operates AI-POWERED RAY, a suite of customizable AI and automation translation tools that creates a first draft translation and matching the customer's content.

