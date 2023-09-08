Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of STRM opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average is $1.54. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $2.35. The firm has a market cap of $59.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 47.32% and a negative return on equity of 35.03%. The company had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Streamline Health Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 4,824,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 757,575 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 63,679 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $1,628,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 13,297 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 31,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.