Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of STRM opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average is $1.54. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $2.35. The firm has a market cap of $59.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 47.32% and a negative return on equity of 35.03%. The company had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter.
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.
